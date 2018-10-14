MHS Class of 1948 celebrates 70 years

MANISTEE — The Manistee High School graduating Class of 1948 celebrated their 70th year reunion on Sept. 23, at the Manistee National Golf and Resort Hotel.

The class of 1948’s graduation was the 17th annual commencement of Manistee High School held on June 3, 1948, at 8 p.m.

Class officers at the graduation ceremony was LaVerne Bachinski, president; Don Plowman, vice president; and Carol Battige (Senger), secretary-treasurer. Valedictorian was Barbara Bloomquist (Miller); and salutatorian Lorna Albertson.