MHS Class of 1948 celebrates 70 years

Pictured are (left to right, front row): Sally Wresinski (guest), Barbara Bloomquist Miller, Carol Battige Senger, Irene Carboneau Olson, Helen Helminski Wichtoski, Elaine Johnson Kaminski, Sam Miller, Lorraine Wojciechowski Conway, Lorraine Forth (guest). (From left to right, back row): Chris Huss (guest), Myrna Cota (guest), Leonard Cota, Jim Wresinski, Nelson Brainerd, LaVerne Bachinski, Alice Ann Kruse Axce, James Lewis and Jack McKinley.

MANISTEE — The Manistee High School graduating Class of 1948 celebrated their 70th year reunion on Sept. 23, at the Manistee National Golf and Resort Hotel.

The class of 1948’s graduation was the 17th annual commencement of Manistee High School held on June 3, 1948, at 8 p.m.

Class officers at the graduation ceremony was LaVerne Bachinski, president; Don Plowman, vice president; and Carol Battige (Senger), secretary-treasurer. Valedictorian was Barbara Bloomquist (Miller); and salutatorian Lorna Albertson.

 

Posted by Ashlyn Korienek

Ashlyn is the cops & courts and city reporter for the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3109 or akorienek@pioneergroup.com

