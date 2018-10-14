Sabers finish 3rd in WMDL Championship

BIG RAPIDS — Brethren, Bear Lake and Manistee Catholic Central volleyball teams competed in the West Michigan D League Championship tournament at Big Rapids Crossroads Saturday, with the Sabers taking third place, finishing behind first-place Pentwater and runner-up Marion.

MCC topped Bear Lake by scores of 25-22 and 25-15, beat Mesick 25-20, 18-25 and 15-11, came up short against Pentwater by scores of 21-25 and 18-25. In the consolation game the Sabers fell to Marion 20-25, 25-17 and 6-15.

“My girls got really tired at the end,” said Manistee Catholic coach Dan Long. “I think that’s what kind of killed us in the consolation game with Marion because, that was the fewest points we scored all day long. I think they just got tired. It was a really long day. There were eight teams there. We just kept playing, playing, playing. It was a busy day.”

Individual statistics for MCC were unavailable at press time.

The Bobcats had an up and down day, starting off by beating Baldwin 25-14 and 25-19, then falling to Mesick 14-25, 25-16 and 12-15, defeating Mason County Eastern 25-13 and 25-12 and closing the day losing to Bear Lake 23-25 and 14-25.

Brethren coach Heather Hansen — who was filling in for head coach Jody Powell, who could not be with the team due to a prior engagement — believes a lack of consistently prevented the Bobcats from advancing further in the tournament and has been a recurring theme this season.

“There were points where they were playing really well, and most of that I think was due to their serving,” Hansen said. “If they had strong serving then everything seemed to fall into place after that. If they weren’t getting aces or they weren’t really making it over the play seemed to break down.”

Whitney Danks led the team with 14 aces, 10 kills, 18 assists and four blocks. Halle Richardson added eight aces, Kylah Fischer had nine kills and Megan Cordes recorded 21 digs.

The Lakers had a tough day, falling to MCC by scores of 22-25 and 16-25, besting Brethren 25-23 and 25-14 before losing to Marion 22-25 and 13-25.

“All day long we struggled to get our game on,” said Bear Lake coach Marla Evans. “We couldn’t find our chemistry on the floor. The girls were quiet, our mistakes were plenty and we could not get in our groove. … It was disheartening and disappointing but we will move forward from this.”

Kaitlynn Omar led the Lakers with 11 kills, three aces, one dig and three blocks. Abby Cross added four kills, two aces, four digs and two blocks, Olivia Hejl had four kills, 25 assists and three aces and Mariah McLouth tallied nine kills and two digs.

Manistee Catholic hosts St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy Tuesday at 7 p.m., Brethren next competes at Buckley Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bear Lake hosts Shelby Tuesday at 7 p.m.