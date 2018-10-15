The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week ending October 19, 1918 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“ALLIES PULVERIZING HUN DEFENSES. GERMANS GIVING WAY ON 200-MILE FRONT IN WORLD’S BIGGEST FIGHT.

“Sergeant Joseph Pomeroy, one of Manistee County’s sons, who was wounded in the terrific fighting around Chateau Thierry, is at a hospital in Bordeaux, according to a letter received from him by his mother. The wounded soldier is the brother of Mrs. Morris Waal.

“Sergeant Pomeroy had been six days and seven nights in the fighting, being wounded on the last night. Shrapnel from a bursting shell tore a big hole in one of his feet and another smaller piece entered his mouth, lacerating his lips, knocking two teeth out and penetrating his tongue. The mouth wounds have completely healed, but he is having trouble with his foot.

“His letter stated that the physicians had taken the leg out of a plaster cast, and were of the opinion that his foot would be saved. Sergeant Pomeroy is not mourning over the wounds except for the fact that they are keeping him out of the fighting.

“’By the time the wounds are healed,’ he complains, ‘I am afraid the war will be over, and I’ll have no chance to get back at the Huns.’

“Washington, Oct. 11.—Two hundred and eleven thousand cases of influenza have been reported in army camps to date, with 7,432 deaths.

“During the week there were 4,211 new cases, compared with 2,230 last week, while the death rate was two and one-half times greater than the preceding week.

“The epidemic continued with great intensity during the past week and it is spreading rapidly westward. Many new camps are now affected. A week ago 17 camps were affected, and today 33 camps report more than 500 cases for each week.

“Telegrams received here this morning announced the deaths of two more Manistee county soldiers at Camp Custer from Spanish influenza. They are:–

“Private Ceford Jones, Pleasanton township.

“Private Hiram Brown, R. F. D. 2, Manistee.

“Private Jones had been ill for several days, being sent to the hospital about the same time as was Maurice Buckner and Oscar Larsen, who died earlier in the week. The news of Private Brown’s death was the first intimation received here of his illness, although it is probable that his mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Brown had been advised as to his condition.

“The bodies of both will be brought home for funeral services.

“Mrs. R. M. Johnson of Second Street yesterday received a telegram from Madison, Wis., announcing the serious illness from influenza of her husband, ‘Nick’ Johnson, who formerly worked at the Manistee Iron Works. Just as she was preparing to leave, a second telegram came from her husband telling her that he was not critically ill, and expected to be out in a short time.

“The two deaths recorded today made a total of six Manistee county boys who have succumbed to influenza at Camp Custer. The death of Gust Johnson in Grand Rapids raises the total of the disease among residents of the County to seven.

“LANSING, Oct. 11.—Governor Sleeper today asked that all conventions and public gatherings in the state be cancelled to stop the increase of influenza.

“Unless his request is accepted voluntarily he threatened to ‘arbitrarily close all churches, theaters and other public meetings.’

“By ‘public gatherings’ it is construed he includes dance halls, movie houses, club meetings and every meeting which means the gathering of any large number of persons.

“The body of Sergeant Leo Willers, who died at Camp Custer of Spanish influenza Wednesday, will arrive in Manistee tonight.

“Just a few days before his death, the soldier was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He had not been in training long before he had won a corporal’s stripes, and his promotion is indicative of his aptitude for military work.

“The Social Welfare league at the beginning of this new season appeals to the citizens of Manistee for a larger membership and more hearty support.

“For three years the league has tried, in co-operation with churches and other benevolent societies, to look after the needy of the city. The society is entirely dependent on membership subscriptions to carry on its work. Last year it spent $1,400, but the subscriptions were only $811, the difference being the amount raised by a benefit concert April, 1917.

“Many subscriptions expire Oct., 1918. It is hoped they will be renewed and many new members added.

“Five nurses from Mercy hospital will leave early Saturday morning for Camp Custer, where they will aid in caring for the men who are down with the Spanish influenza. The call came yesterday in the form of a request as to how many nurses could be spared for the work.

“It must annoy the sun to see how people persist in monkeying with his schedule during these frequent intervals of changing the clock.

“The special meeting of the city commission tonight will be for the purpose of considering steps to keep the county free of Spanish influenza. The medical fraternity has been invited to attend as well as the board of education. The meeting starts at 7:30 sharp.

“DESPERATE HUN RESISTANCE FAIL. Germany’s Allies Soon to Quit War Is Belief.

“LANSING, Oct. 12.—The state health board today ordered theaters, churches, movie houses and other nonessential meeting places in Berrien and Jackson counties as a preventative measure against Spanish influenza.

“The board will meet tonight and probably issue a similar order for the rest of the state. One thousand new cases were reported in the state during the past 24 hours. The upper peninsula reports the first time invasion by the influenza.

“WASHINGTON, Oct. 12.—The influenza epidemic in the army camps appears slightly on the decline, the surgeon general’s office reported today.

“Twelve thousand new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, showing a small decrease. New cases of pneumonia show a slight increase. Aviation camps report an increasing number of influenza cases.

“PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12.—Hundreds of bodies of victims of influenza and pneumonia lie unburied here and undertakers are unable to cope with the situation.

“Health authorities have called on citizens to volunteer their services as grave diggers to prevent another serious epidemic from unburied bodies.

“By order of MAYOR Thomas F. Kieft, acting as president of the board of health, Manistee today is closed up tighter than it has ever been before, with regard to places where crowds of people want to congregate. The order shuts up for an indefinite period all churches, theaters and motion picture houses, poolrooms, skating rinks, dance halls and homes of lodges, and it makes impossible any meetings of any kind.

“Fearful that influenza, which has fastened itself upon numberless other communities in this state and throughout the nation, will strike here, it was deemed advisable to take quick and drastic action. Mayor Keift’s proclamation was issued this morning following last night’s meeting in the council chambers, at which the question of an epidemic was discussed pro and con. Mayor Keift acted upon the advice of Dr. E. S. Ellis and upon the advice of the city attorney Howard Campbell.

“The matter of mobilizing all trained and practical nurses for the purpose of combating the spread of the disease, should it develop here, was taken up. With the departure this morning of the five Mercy hospital nurses for Camp Custer, the city was left without adequate professionals, but they can be brought back here on short notice should an emergency arise.

“Taking cognizance of the fact that after two weeks of effort Manistee county has not yet reached its quota for the Fourth Liberty Loan The Manistee County War Board, director of all [patriotic activities in the county, made request upon W. J. Gregory, chairman of the Liberty Loan committee, today for the names of those who have not done their full duty in respect to the loan.

“’If the reputation of the county for patriotism is to suffer because certain men fail in their duty, they should bear the stigma and those who have done their full duty should be left without taint.

“’Men who set out to throw their public burdens and obligations upon the shoulders of their neighbors should not escape condemnation.’

“Another well known former Manistee resident has succumbed to the epidemic of Spanish influenza, which claimed Mrs. John Lundbom of Chicago at 3:30 o’clock Thursday morning at Augustana hospital in that city.

“Mrs. Lundbom was 41 years off age, was born and raised in this city, of which she was a resident until five years ago, then the family removed to Chicago. She visited relatives and friends here the first week in September.

“Her mother, Mrs. Nels Berg of Manistee, left for Chicago Wednesday morning in company with Mill Edith Lundbom.

“Funeral services for Sergt. Leo Willers, whose death from Spanish influenza occurred Wednesday at Camp Custer, will be held from the Nunguesser undertaking rooms instead of from the residence at St. Peter’s Lutheran church as originally planned.

“GERMANY YIELDS TO TERMS LAID DOWN BY UNITED STATES.

“Probably the first person in Manistee to receive word of Germany’s acceptance of President Wilson’s peace terms was Otto J. Lauer, manager of the Lyric theater.

“On account of the ban on show houses due to the influenza epidemic prevention measures, Otto had nothing else to do last night but keep his ear to the ground. Shortly before midnight he received a long distance call from Detroit apprising him of the glad tidings. Very much excited, Lauer called up the News-Advocate publisher to pass the good word.

“Within a few minutes the reliable information from the United Press followed that Germany had accepted the terms.

“…But plans for a jubilee were generally abandoned when it was pointed out that Washington was inclined to view the acceptance with a considerable degree of skepticism, and had asked that the public refrain from celebrations until the report is more conclusive and the government takes official recognition of the proposal.

“GERMANY’S GOOD FAITH DOUBTED. RECORD OF HOHENZOLLERRNS FOR DECEIT STAYS PRESIDENT’S HAND IN ACCEPTANCE OF PEACE APPEAL.

“INFLUENZA HITS MANISTEE COUNTY; FIND MANY CASES.

“That the city health board acted none too quickly in slapping down the lid on all places of public congregation, is apparent from the reports coming into the city from nearby communities, where Spanish influenza has already made its appearance. While there has been reported only one mild case of the malady herein this city, Dr. Szudrawski, acting city health officer, says that a number of border cases are being watched closely by the attending physicians.

“The News-Advocate..secured figures to show how far the disease has progressed in the county: In Pierport, 22 cases. In Norwalk, 12 cases. In Copemish, 9 cases. In Thompsonville, 4 cases. In Kaleva, 2 cases. In Springdale, 2 cases.

“’QUIT THRONE’—WILSON TO KAISER.

“NEW ALLIED PUSH ON 350 MILE FRONT SCATTERS ENEMY.

“The President if not through with the Kaiser yet. Your money is wanted now worse than ever. Subscribe for the Fourth Liberty Bond. Show your patriotism by doing so now. Manistee County Savings Bank.

“With one case of influenza being treated at Mercy Hospital, and other border-cases being watched closely by attending physicians, the epidemic, so far as the city itself is concerned, has not reached a definite stage. Reports from out in the county are to the effect that the physicians are gaining on the disease.

“Miss Evelyn Koch is the only sufferer from the malady in the city, so far as can be learned, and she has been taken to the hospital today.

“Mrs. Kathryn Holcomb, beloved matron at Carrie Filer home in Manistee, received a call to service abroad this morning. Fro many weeks she has waited eagerly for a response to her offer of self for service.

“Saturday she will leave for France to begin canteen service work in Y. M. C. A. Having proven herself thoroughly efficient at home in hard tasks well mastered, she is known to have much to offer to those more in need. She will be missed but good wishes go with her from her many friends.

“The Carrie Filer home board has granted Mrs. Holcomb a year’s leave of absence, so her friends will say ‘good-bye’ only for a little while.

“GERMANY CAPITULATES IS REPORT RECEIVED AND ACCEPTED IN LONDON.

“Over the top! The gladsome news that Manistee County has again subscribed its full quota for a Liberty loan, which every patriot in the country has been eagerly awaiting since the dawn of Volunteer day, was flashed from Liberty Loan headquarters at noon today to Frederic R. Fenton, Michigan director of sales.

“Two generous subscriptions put the county beyond the pale of possible taint of slackerism. One came from Arcadia for $6,000, and the other was made by the Manistee County Savings bank. It amounted to $17,650.

“A surprising number of subscribers have not yet made their appearance aaat the bank to make the initial deposit or full payment on their subscriptions. These must be made by Saturday night.

“Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ozdych, Oak Hill, have received a letter from their son,, Private Walter Ozdych, informing them of his being wounded while in action against the Huns. It was the first word they had received of his injuries.

“The letter indicates that while the Huns are squealing about the Americans using shotguns, they are making use of that weapon themselves. Ozdych was wounded in both knees by a charge from a shotgun, fired at him from a distance of four feet.

“The council last night donned its gas masks in anticipation of the second attack on it within a few months for higher gas rates, and so was enabled to withstand the shock of the assault.

“The council took the communication unemotionally, and without comment referred it to the council as a committee of the whole, for investigation and recommendation at the next council meeting.

“FATE OF WAR WILL BE VITALLY SHAPED IN NEAR FUTURE. NEXT FEW DAYS OR WEEKS TO SEE DECISION REACHED.

“WASHINGTON, Oct. 17.—The ban on gaslineless Sundays was removed today by Fuel Administrator Garfield.

“Automobiles can now run on Sundays without restriction, said Garfield, until gasoline stocks again become dangerously low.

“WASHINGTON, Oct. 17.—The people must be prepared for one, probably two, more loan subscriptions, Secretary McAdoo’s financial plans indicate.

“Much heavier burdens are to be placed on the nation, said Mr. McAdoo.

“Spanish influenza has caused its first deaths in Manistee county. The victims are:

“Mrs. Lillian Larson of Kaleva, widow of Private Oscar Larsenn who dies of the disease at Camp Custer last week.

“Mrs. Olga Jones of Pierport.

“Mrs. Larsen, according to Dr. Quinn of Copmish, who attended her contracted the disease at Camp Custer where she attended her husband while he was ill. During the period of her illness she became the mother of a baby, which left her in a weakened condition. The direct cause of her death, however, was influenza. The child died soon after it was born.

“Mrs. Jones had been ill only about a week. Influenza developed into pneumonia which brought about her death.

“Word of the death of ‘Nick’ Johnson in Madison, from influenza was received by his widow this morning. He had been ill for several days. A son, three years old today, and a widow survive.

“Word was received yesterday by Mrs. Henry Johnson, 152 Cleveland Street, of the death of her son Albert, who was in training at the army aviation field, Camp Millington, Tenn. Death was due to pneumonia, and occurred Tuesday.”