BERTA MESERVE: Encourages vote for Matt Morgan

TO THE EDITOR:

Who does Jack Bergman represent, Michigan’s 1st District or Canada’s Enbridge Oil Company?

Bergman calls Gov. Rick Snyder’s latest deal with Enbridge to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac, to contain Line 5, a “common sense solution.”

Why endanger “Pure Michigan” to facilitate a Canadian Oil company’s profits? Matt Morgan believes common sense dictates that Line 5 be decommissioned and removed without delay.

Michigan is the Morgan family home. Unlike Bergman, Morgan’s campaign contributions come almost exclusively from individuals within the 1st District, not from outsiders and corporate PACs.

Jack, go home to Louisiana. Michigan needs Matt Morgan.

Berta Meserve

Lake Ann