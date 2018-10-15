Five seeking four seats on the KND board of education

BRETHREN — The mid-term general elections taking place on Nov. 6 will include many local races and issues that will be voted on by local residents.

One of those races that voters in the Kaleva Norman Dickson District will be deciding on election day is who will lead their board of education in the upcoming years. Five candidates that include four incumbents have filed for the four four-year terms on seats that will be expiring on Dec. 31.

The five candidates are Kathleen Fairbanks, Robert Guenther, Karen McIntire, Randy Sanovic and Jessica Ward. All the candidates were asked to respond to three questions to introduce themselves to the public and explain why they are running. Responses are published as is; candidates were asked to adhere to a 200 word limit per response.

MNA: Please introduce yourself and describe your background, professionally, or personally:

FAIRBANKS: I moved to the Irons area in 1996 from the Midland area when I married my husband Karl. The Fairbanks family has lived in this area for generations

and graduated from Dickson and Brethren schools.

We have a son Kasey, a Brethren alumn, and daughter-in-law Ashlee who is currently serving in the the United States Air Force. We live on a farm and have raised many different animals over the years. I have worked for 30 years doing accounting for an electrical contractor in Midland and an electronics manufacturer in Free Soil. Currently I work for Peterson Well Drilling and on our farm.

I enjoy taking pictures at school sporting events, activities and also wildlife scenery.

GUENTHER: I’m currently on the Kaleva Norman Dickson school board and running for re-election. I am graduate of Brethren High School (Class of 1997) and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

I have two children that attend Brethren High School. I grew up and have lived in Manistee County for the majority of my life. I work at Martin Marietta.

MCINTIRE: My husband and I retired from the Meijer Corporation office in Grand Rapids after 25 plus years and have lived in Irons for the last 20 years. From Meijer I gained experience in service, management, training, training the trainers, operations, liaising between operations and the buying office and lastly retired from the buying area.

Our son graduated from Brethren in 2016 and is an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 61. I also have two step-sons, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Over the years I have served on several non-profit boards, including South Manitou Memorial Society and the Little Manistee Watershed Conservation Council. I am currently the committee treasurer for Troop 61.

SANOVIC: I retired as a general director from General Motors, having worked for five major corporations during my work career and traveled internationally for 50

years. My wife volunteers for Hospice of Michigan and serves as the service officer for the American Legion in Manistee.

I’m a published author, serve on editorial boards, as a director for two educational foundations, and a judge for IT-security awards. My formal education includes a B.B.A. and a MBA in finance. I’m also a certified presenter of an IT-security safe and secure program in schools and have presented international topics in schools.

WARD: I live in Kaleva with my husband Duker and our two wonderful children, Logan and Jase. I graduated from Brethren High School in 2000 and then went on to Ferris State University and received a degree in dental hygiene.

MNA: Why are you running to the board of education and what qualities would you bring to this board?

FAIRBANKS: I have been on the Kaleva Norman Dickson School Board since May of 2009, first as a trustee, then as a treasurer and the last three years as secretary. For the past eight years I have represented our school district at the Michigan Association of School Boards annual conference. I became a board member to represent our students and inform our legislators on how the lack of funding has greatly affected students in Brethren and other rural school districts limiting their options for classes.

GUENTHER: I am running for re-election to the Kaleva Norman Dickson board because I believe in investing in our children now means a vibrant future for them and the future of our community. I want to be able to help with a vision and create structure to support that vision, and advocate for our students at every opportunity.

MCINTIRE: It has been my honor to sit on the Kaleva Norman School Board for the past few years. I would like to thank our staff, students and the community for making KND such a great district. As my son was attending Wellston Elementary, I enjoyed volunteering in the classroom, tutoring students and helping with fundraisers like the Valentine’s bake sale, the carnival and Secret Santa. In the middle school/high school I continued to do some tutoring and found being a basketball and track mom a very rewarding experience.

SANOVIC: In recent years we’ve hosted both U.S. and exchange students. In January and July we put articles in the News Advocate dealing with exchange students and discrimination in our public schools.

WARD: Kaleva Norman Dickson has and always will hold a special place in my heart. It truly is a “Small School, Big Family.” KND has given me so much in the past and

I want to be able to give back.

MNA: Explain how you plan to address the issues and/or improve your school district if elected.

FAIRBANKS: I believe it is very important to promote to promote technical education along with traditional college education and would like to continue expanding our current programs. I look forward to continue representing KND. It has been a pleasure working along side all the staff and students in this “Small school, big family.”

GUENTHER: If elected, I would hope that we as a school board will continue to improve and create a welcoming climate to all students, families and staff. To make sure that students have the tools needed to be successful.

MCINTIRE: KND gave my son and his classmates the tools and confidence to go out and work to find their dream. As part of the KND School Board I will continue to uphold our high standards for current and future students. Each school year brings new challenges for staff, students, budgets and policies. By working together with respect, caring, courtesy and common sense we can continue to focus on giving our students the education, resources and opportunities to discover the very best of themselves. Thank you for sharing your time with me and thank you for taking the time out of your day to go out and vote.

SANOVIC: As a KND board member I would continue to strongly advocate equality for all students in an scholastic year regardless of race, religion, or country of origin. I also believe that our students as a group are very capable of judging who amongst them is worthy of recognition and deserve to share in the awards and roles that are annually provided for them to achieve.

WARD: I want to help make decisions, be there for support and be an advocate for the school. I’m sincere, fair and open minded. I feel these qualities will be beneficial in addressing issues and help to keep improving our school. Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to being a part of the Kaleva Norman Dickson school board.