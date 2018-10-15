GUEST VIEW: Commerce Secretary’s Census deceit cannot stand

The following editorial was published in the New York Daily News:

(TNS) No wonder the White House is begging the Supreme Court to shield Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from a federal judge’s order that he must answer questions under oath about his actions to put a question on the next U.S. Census demanding the citizenship status of each and every one of us.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who’s sued to block the question — knowing full well that it would discourage untold numbers of immigrants from standing up to be counted — has Ross dead to rights on an epic deceit of the American people.

A deceit that stabs at our nation’s heart: the U.S. Constitution’s demand of a count of all people, the results used to determine the apportionment of congressional districts, and allocation formulas for every federal program under the sun.

It was Ross who in March signed a hard-to-believe memo asserting that voting-rights sticklers at the Department of Justice compelled him to add to the once-a-decade headcount a citizenship question, over objections from Census Bureau staff.

It was Ross who swore to Congress that he acted on Justice’s demands alone and was aware of no discussions with anyone in the White House.

Under slightest scrutiny, the story unraveled. Ross remembered that, oh right, actually he’d been working on the citizenship question from his first weeks on the job, and had been the one to ask the Justice Department to get on board.

Emails surfaced by the suit show Ross seeking input from presidential advisers Steve Bannon and Kris Kobach, with Kobach advocating the citizenship question as a means to leave non-citizens uncounted. Government lawyers now reveal Ross spoke to Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly on the matter, too.

The Commerce secretary’s lies upon lies upon lies aimed to upend the Constitution’s plain intent, all to boost Republicans’ political fortunes.

Ross’ fellow partisans in Congress let him get away with it. The Supreme Court must not.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who’s overseeing the matter — or the full court must make Ross tell the sordid tale in his own words.

Ideally, he’ll testify not as a current member of the Cabinet, but as a former one — because his astonishing dishonesty has proven him unfit to serve.