Looking Back for October 16

20 YEARS AGO

Quimby Home in Historic Register

The childhood home of aviator Harriet Quimby has been listed in the State Register of Historic Sites by the Michigan Historical Commission. Manistee County Historical Museum Director, Steve Harold, announced the news here yesterday. Local historian Bonnie Hughes organized author Ed Y. Hall’s presentation based on his book, “Harriet Quimby: America’s First Lady of the Air” and is responsible for creating the “Harriet Quimby Day” proclamation. She worked for more than three years to get Quimby’s home placed on the historic register.

40 YEARS AGO

Williams crowned Queen

MHS Homecoming Queen Alyson Williams was crowned by last year’s queen Mary Tobey at the halftime ceremonies on Friday night. Earlier, homecoming floats created by the hardworking efforts of each class paraded through downtown streets, displaying the spirit which sparked the Chips to a 26-0 victory over Benzie Central.

Houseworth retires

Irene Houseworth showed a mixture of emotions at her retirement dinner Saturday night. Mrs. Houseworth retired after 13 years at the Manistee office of the Michigan Department of Social Services. Before working for social services, she was employed by the Red Cross. Houseworth received congratulatory letters from Gov. William G. Milliken; Dr. John Dempsey, director of the Michigan Social Service Department; and the Michigan State Employees Association.

60 YEARS AGO

Community chairpeople of United Fund Drive

Marshall Hewitt, chairman of county organization for the United Fund of Manistee County’s drive which was kicked off in the churches throughout the county last Sunday, announces the following chairmen of towns and townships: Cleon and Marilla, Eino Lehto; Dickson, Jesse Sturdevant; Norman, Mrs. Walter Rose; Brown, Alphon H. Lyman Sr.; Maple Grove, Leslie Kaskinen; Bear Lake, Arcadia, Pleasanton and Springdale, Mrs. Frances Shreve; and Onekama, Rev. Richard Ward.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum