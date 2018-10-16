General election candidate forum slated for Tuesday in Ludington

LUDINGTON — State and local general election candidates will square off at a candidate forum next week.

The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-hosting the 6 p.m. forum on Oct. 23 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Members of the Mason-Lake Bar Association will also be assisting with the event, which will feature only contested races for the Nov. 6 general election.

Confirmed races that will be represented at the forum include: 2nd Congressional, 35th District Senate, 101st District State Representative, City of Ludington Mayor, City of Ludington 4th Ward City Council, City of Ludington 5th Ward City Council, County Board of Commissioners 1st District, County Board of Commissioners 3rd District and West Shore Community College Board.

The forum is open to the public and free to attend. This will give the public an opportunity to hear straight from the candidates. The hopefuls will share their stances on the issues and what sets them apart from their competitors.