JUDITH BOSMA: Encourages vote for Bagenstos for state Supreme Court

TO THE EDITOR:

Sam Bagenstos is one of the non-partisan candidates running for a position on Michigan’s Supreme Court. I had the pleasure of hearing Sam speak at two events in Benzie County and was impressed by the depth of his passion and experience and the fact that he drove to my county to meet some of the people he wants to serve.

He has been a civil rights attorney for over 20 years and is now a professor of law at University of Michigan. He clerked for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court and has argued four cases there.

Flint residents were given a chance in court to make their case in the poisoning of their water thanks to Sam. A disabled young girl was allowed to take her service dog into her school thanks to Sam. Pregnant women are able to keep their employer-provided health care and prevented from being put on unpaid and unwarranted leave during their pregnancy thanks to Sam.

His website, www.bagenstosforjustice.com, has more information about this remarkable candidate who wants to represent all of us on Michigan’s Supreme Court. If you’re concerned about the issues of today including women’s rights, civil rights, workers’ rights and the rights of the LGBT community, vote for Sam Bagenstos.

Judith Bosma

Beulah