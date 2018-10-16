Looking Back for Oct. 17

40 YEARS AGO

Chips fight off Coyotes

Poise, pride and a better than adequate bench. All of those ingredients went into the Manistee High School girls’ basketball team’s heartstopping 78-76 victory over the Reed City Coyotes in overtime here last night. And, of course, one fantastic individual performance by senior guard Lee Ann Huffman whose fluid grace simply awed the Coyotes into a stupor as she pounded 30 points in a most amazing display of offensive prowess.

Plans for local public television

Interested persons are reminded that plans for a local public television station will be discussed at a public meeting hosted by West Shore Community College on October 19. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the IMC auditorium. It will include a panel of speakers, a video tape of program samples and a question and answer session. A local public television station would provide public service and educational programming for residents of Lake, Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties.

60 YEARS AGO

Topics discussed at Copemish PTA meeting

The PTA of Copemish School met last Wednesday evening for their first meeting of the season. There was a 6:30 supper, which was attended by about 35 members. The business meeting was called to order by President Duane Valerio. The PTA is again sponsoring the Boy Scouts. The building of a fence around the south side of the school grounds, which had been tables last year, was again brought up and a committee was appointed to act on the same. It was also decided to hold a penny supper on November 16.

80 YEARS AGO

Governor to visit

River Street merchants are urged to cooperate in extending the city’s greeting to Gov. Frank Murphy and state officials, who will be in town Tuesday by putting out their flags along the downtown thoroughfare. A banquet will be held in the governor’s honor at Hotel Chippewa tomorrow evening preceding a public meeting at which he will be the principal speaker at the high school auditorium.

Polls open tonight

To accommodate persons unable to get to the polls before 6 o’clock this evening to cast their straw vote in the unofficial ballot being conducted on the sewage disposal plant proposal, the various polling stations will remain open until 8 p.m. according to announcement by city clerk John S. Watson.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum