Manistee High National Honor Society inducts 22

MANISTEE — Twenty-two students from Manistee High School were inducted as new members of the Chippewa Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony

held at the school.

Members were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

Students inducted were: Anderson Johns, Matthew Blevins, Logan Buren, Madelyn Schmutzler, Grace Danison, Lily Sagala, Erin Rhodea, Olivia Smith, Nick Weaver, Zach Lee, Haylee Pepera, Roger Lind, Cheyenne Renner, Griffen Antal, Brynn O’Donnell, Alora Sundbeck, Arianna Kamalaski, Ginger Hiipakka, Michael DeRosia, Keelan Eskridge, Michaela Briske, and William Elbers.

“We are very proud to recognize these outstanding members of our student body. National Honor Society members are chosen for and then expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community.” said Amanda Clemons, chapter advisor. Guest speaker Kate Thomson focused on the power of service and philanthropy within the community.

The Manistee High School chapter of NHS has been active since 1937. Each year the chapter sponsors several service projects for the school and community, which in the last few years have included Love Inc., Safe Harbor, The Vogue Theatre, and the MMHS Media Center/Library.

The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. There are chapters in more than 16,000 high schools and, since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership. Millions of dollars i scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the sponsoring organization NASSP.