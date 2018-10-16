Millage renewals await Dickson Township voters

DICKSON TWP. — Voters of Dickson Township will find a pair of familiar proposals on their ballots in the Nov. 6 election.

Township residents will be asked to renew two millages that currently benefit the township’s fire department. The same requests have previously been passed by voters multiple times throughout the years.

“These are requests that voters have renewed every five years for quite awhile now,” said Bertha Asiala, treasurer of the Dickson Township board.

One proposal is for operation and maintenance of the fire department while the other is for its capital improvements and acquisitions. Both requests are for a period of five years (2019 through 2023), as the current millages expire in 2018.

Voters will be asked to support a renewal of 1.5 mills for the purpose of providing funds for the Fire Department operations and maintenance expenses, which, if approved, is estimated to generate $59,786.72 in the first year.

The capital improvement/equipment acquisition request is for 2 mills for the purpose of fire department operating, capital improvement and capital acquisition purposes, including the purchase of firefighting and emergency response equipment.

Dickson Township proposal language will read:

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE RENEWAL MILLAGE

Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of providing additional funds for the Fire Department operations and maintenance expenses? (This is a renewal of the one and one-half (1.5) mills for Fire Department operation and maintenance expenses for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $59,786.72).

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION RENEWAL MILLAGE

Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of fire department operating, capital improvement and capital acquisition purposes, including the purchase of fire fighting and emergency response equipment? (This is a renewal of the two (2) mills for the Fire Department operating, capital improvement and fire fighting and emergency response equipment acquisition purposes for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $79,715.63).