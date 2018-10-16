Missing juvenile located after short search

MANISTEE — At approximately 7:09 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Manistee Township for a report of a missing juvenile. It was reported that the juvenile had left the residence at some point during the night.

The investigation indicated that the juvenile may have taken a small row boat that was on the shore of Bar Lake, in Manistee Township. After a short search, the juvenile was located on the northeast side of Bar Lake. The juvenile was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital for treatment of exposure.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, LRBOI Department of Public Safety, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Munson Manistee EMS, Bear Lake Township Fire Department, Manistee Township Fire Department, Manistee City Police, and Manistee Central Dispatch.