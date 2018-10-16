PREP ROUNDUP: Chips prep for conference meet, score diving points at Ludington

LUDINGTON — Manistee girls swimming continues to improve and managed to score its first points in a diving event this season but still fell to the Orioles 104-74 at Ludington Tuesday.

Jaelyn Thomas took second in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events with times of 2:08.63 and 5:46.50, respectively. Anna Lee won the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 2:32.48 and also took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:08.92. Maddy Fox took finished second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with times of 28.63 and 104.50, respectively. Lauren Mendians won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.42. Izzyy Barton put up a score of 61.40 in the 1-meter diving event, taking second.

“We lost the meet but we keep improving,” said Manistee coach Corey Van Fleet. “Anna Lee had a good night. She won a couple races. Lauren Mendians swam on relays and won the 100-yard freestyle. Freshman Maddy Fox swam pretty well. And for the first time this season we had a diver. In the last 15 days (Barton) learned six dives so she got to compete.”

In the relays, the team of Mendians, Lee, Ginger Hiipakka and Thomas won the 200-yard medley relay by over 13 seconds, finishing in 2:09.31. The team of Lee, Fox, Mendians and Megan Huber came in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:53.58 and the team of Fox, Hiipakka, Mendians and Thomas took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 4:15.22.

The Chippewas next compete Saturday in Traverse City at 1:30 p.m.

Onekama sweeps Buckley in NW finale

BUCKLEY — Onekama finished its 2018 Northwest Conference volleyball season with a league record of 4-3 after downing Buckley in three sets, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 Tuesday night.

Serving was the key to victory for the Portagers, led by Chloe Wisniski, who went on a first-set tear from the service line. Wisniski served 10 points in a row, including three aces in that span, and Onekama never looked back.

Wisniski finished with 26 service points in the 3 sets.

“Serving was pretty strong tonight,” Onekama coach Linda Elo said.

Colleen McCarthy had 13 kills, Kristin Bonecutter and Kaitlyn McGrady each had two solo blocks, Ella Acton made 14 digs and Hanna Hughes dished out 20 assists in the match.

The sweep was the first of three matched in the span of three days for the Portagers. They will travel to Brethren tonight and then come home to face Mason County Central on Thursday.

Chips 2nd, 3rd in Lakes-8 meet at WMC

MUSKEGON — Manistee cross country competed in the Lakes-8 Conference Final at Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Tuesday. The boys took second with 42 points — 16 points off the first-place Warriors’ 26 and the Manistee girls came in third with 55 points while the Warriors won with 33.

Western Michigan Christian won the league title on both the boys’ and girls’ sides while the Manistee boys finished second on the season and the girls took third.

For the boys, Ransom Hoeflinger paced the Chippewas with a time of 17:49.7, good for fourth overall. Declan McCann (18:33.0) finished seventh, Caiden Cudney (18:51.2) eighth and Oscar Sachs (18:57.2) took ninth. Jordan Fink (19:33.1) also scored for Manistee.

Manistee’s Noelle Fink finished fifth among girls with a time of 21:22.1. Olivia Holtgren (22:24.4), Allie Thomas (22:26.4), Jenna Fortier (22:34.1) and Erin Dorn (22:35.1) also scored for the Chippewas.

Manistee will next compete when it hosts the Manistee National Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.