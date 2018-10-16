Prepare to be scared: Ghost Ship and more make up area’s frightful attractions

MANISTEE — October comes with cooler temperatures and crisper air, but the SS City of Milwaukee truly chills some spines throughout the month.

The historic ship — located at 99 Arthur St. (U.S. 31) in Manistee — has again been transformed into its alter ego: the Ghost Ship.

The public is invited (if they dare) to walk through this unique “haunted house,” which will continue to run from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of October.

Nearly 1,500 people have already braved the the ship’s five decks, each with spooky twists, turns and surprises. For more information on the Ghost Ship, visit www.manisteesghostship.com.

Looking for some other frightful but fun attractions in the area? Here are a few:

Spooktacular Saturdays

Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa hosts Spooktacular Saturdays, featuring a variety of fall-themed events Saturdays through Oct. 27.

Activities begin at 2 p.m. with wagon rides, camel apples, a petting zoo and pumpkin carving. At 2:30, there will be a burlap sack race, followed by fall bingo at 3 p.m.

A pumpkin seed spitting contest will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by a pin the nose on the pumpkin at 4 p.m.

Bingo will again be held at 4:30 p.m.

In the evening, visitors will be able to chose between taking the family-friendly spooky trail walk, or the terrifying haunted trail walk. Starting at the Loki chairlift, visitors will take the chairlift to the top of the mountain, then follow the lanterns down their trail of choice.

For more information, call (888) 968-7686, extension 7500, or visit www.crystalmountain.com.

Screams in the Dark

For an especially terrifying experience, Screams in the Dark have got thrill seekers covered.

Screams in the Dark features multiple attractions open from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and from 7 to 10 p.m. on every Sunday in October at the Northwest Michigan Fairgrounds.

Voted the number one haunted attraction in Michigan by www.thescarefactor.com, visitors can be admitted to Grimfell Asylum, check out the clown-themed Pandemonium and wade through the Swamp of Suffering, as well as enjoy a haunted hayride trail.

For more information, visit the website at www.screamsinthedark.com or www.facebook.com/screamsinthedarkhaunt.

Jacob’s Corn Maze

For more fun and fewer scares, visitors can check out Jacob’s Corn Maze, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For 2018, the 10-acre, computer designed corn maze pays tribute to the Great Lakes State with a Pure Michigan theme.

There also will be a special Thriller Night, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27, when Jacob opens his barn and releases creatures into the maze. Visitors can experience the release at 7 p.m.