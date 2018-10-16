Ramsdell celebrates new piano with Thursday concert

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will celebrate the gift of a new grand piano by oﬀering a concert “Meet Our New Piano” this week.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Donated by a generous lover of the arts and music, this GX-3 Kawaii, 6-foot, 2-inch piano is an important addition to an already-celebrated European opera-house auditorium located within the Ramsdell, located at 101 Maple St. in Manistee.

Kawaii, an international and award-winning manufacturer, located in Hamamatsu, Japan, has been building quality pianos since 1927 and prides itself on producing some of the finest musical instruments in the world.

Thursday’s concert with feature the new piano as the sStar, along with Manistee’s own Carrie Selbee, an accomplished performer and accompanist. Amanda Feyen, choir director and elementary music teacher for Manistee Area Public Schools, will be singing Broadway. Peter Bergin, a celebrated Michigan ragtime artist, will play works of Joplin and Blake.

For the classical portion, Chas Helge, a native of Manistee, will be playing Frescobaldi and Mendelssohn on cello with piano accompaniment. Xavier Verna, executive Director of the RRCA, will play a Piazzolla-inspired tango on marimba, with piano accompaniment. Andy Buelow, executive director of the West Michigan Symphony in Muskegon, will perform jazz, and Derrick Hall, a Traverse City church music director, will play and sing gospel and blues.

Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling 1-800-836-0717.