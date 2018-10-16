Red Cross, CDC warns public to get flu shot before November

MANISTEE COUNTY — Health professionals say it’s time to get a flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends everyone get their flu vaccine now, as influenza often increases at this time of year.

In addition, the American Red Cross has steps people can take to help prevent the spread of the flu.

While seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. Influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.

Last year’s flu season was severe with high levels of outpatient and emergency department visits, high hospitalization rates, and widespread influenza activity across the country.

The CDC recommends everyone six months of age and older get their flu vaccine now to be protected. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.

Professionals say people should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, before flu season begins. The flu vaccine is available now in many locations such as a local doctor’s office, pharmacies, grocery stores and health departments.

To stop the flu from spreading, follow these Red Cross recommended tips:

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away after use. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands;

• Wash hands often, especially after coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand-sanitizer;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth;

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick; and

• Stay home if you are sick.

For more information, visit redcross.org.