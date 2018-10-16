ROBERT SCHOLL: Unhappy with political “smear campaigns”

TO THE EDITOR:

Once again we see the Republican smear campaign return. Why can’t their candidates offer their vision for our state and country?

Why the “attack ads” impugning their political opponents with lies and false innuendos? What happened to “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor?” What happened to the “moral high ground?”

Neither Matt Morgan nor Kathy Wiejaczka has attacked their opponents in ads.

When you vote, please remember the issues that count (the environment, education, health care, roads, bridges, social security and medicare). Vote for Matt and Kathy. They are on the people’s side on these issues.

Robert Scholl

Honor