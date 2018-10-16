Saber Quiz Bowl wins White Cloud Class C/D Invitational

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central Quiz Bowl coach Jason Allen knew his 2018-19 Saber team would be a strong one since he had so many returning veterans.

The Sabers more than proved that point this past weekend when they took first place in the Class C/D division at the Jan Rademacher Memorial Quiz Bowl competition at White Cloud High School. What made the achievement even more special was the Sabers defeated some much larger schools in the process.

“We are excited, as the kids did very well,” said Allen.

Team members Sean Dougherty (captain), Max Pappenfuss, Claire Wittlieff, Sam Madsen and Elena Pizana all worked together well in the competition. What their first place effort also earned the Sabers was a berth in the state and national tournaments next spring.

Allen said that there were 17 teams in their C/D division and the Sabers started strong with a 205-140 over Big Rapids High School and then, followed that up with a 350-85 win over Muskegon Orchard View. As the matches progressed the Sabers momentum grew even stronger.

In their next round the Sabers beat Kent City 250-125 and followed that up with a 240-135 win over White Cloud. Interlochen was the next team to fall to the Sabers by a lopsided 460-20 score and then followed it up with a 295-160 triumph over Kalamazoo Christian.

That put them up against the Shelby Tigers, which the Sabers easily handled by a score of 395-60. That brought the Sabers into the championship round for the Class C/D division against White Cloud, who they had defeated earlier in the tournament.

“We beat them 355-215,” said Allen. “They then took the champion of Class C/D and put us up against the Class A division champion, so we ended up losing to North Mount, Ohio, in the finals.”

Allen praised the efforts of the whole team, but singled out several of his players for going above and beyond on the day.

“Max (Papenfuss) scored 750 points on the day,” said Allen. “Those are just for the buzz in questions.

Papenfuss who has won all state honors for the past three years for his efforts at the state competition said it was a good start to the season.

“We had a good tournament,” said Papenfuss. “It is nice to have won a spot in the state and national tournament. We are looking forward to a good season and are hoping to match or surpass our record at the state tournament.”

Others on the team also earned high praise from Allen.

“Sean (Dougherty) and Claire (Wittlief) were very important because they answered many toss-up questions throughout the day that helped the team,” said Allen. “Sean was our captain for the day and he discerned information great because as captain you have four people shouting answers at you from all sides in bonus. You have to pick the one that is right and he did a good job in it.”

Last spring Manistee Catholic Central finished in third place out of 25 teams at the state tournament in Lansing.

The Sabers will next be in action when they will be taking part in Quiz Central this year on the campus of Central Michigan University. They will be down there on Nov. 7 for an opening round match.

“We had three people from the team who couldn’t make it to White Cloud, so we are hoping to have everyone at Quiz Central,” said Allen. “We also will be hosting the West Michigan D Conference Quiz Bowl in February. It’s a great group of kids and we are looking forward to a great season.”