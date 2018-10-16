Sabers gun down Charlton Heston in 3 sets

MANISTEE — Fresh off a third-place finish in the West Michigan D League Championship tournament Saturday, Manistee Catholic Central volleyball hosted St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy Tuesday for a non-conference contest. The Sabers dispatched of the Patriots in short order with a three-set sweep, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-7 and 25-2.

“We bumped, set and spiked,” said MCC coach Dan Long. “Lisa (Giani) had several aces. … Practice hard. Play hard. That’s what we do.”

The Sabers came into the game on a bit of a tear, with a four-game winning streak in dual matches in addition to the strong tournament showing.

Charlton Heston scored the first point of the night and briefly enjoyed what would be the only lead it would see Tuesday before the Sabers forced a side-out and Giani stepped to the service line.

From there, the Sabers held serve for nine points, as Giani rattled off five consecutive aces before the Patriots were able to get a handle on her powerful jump serve. Natalie McLinden scored on two tips over the net and Manistee Catholic enjoyed a 10-1 lead before a serving error gave the ball back to Charlton Heston.

“I felt the night went amazing,” said Manistee Catholic’s Kaylyn Johnson. “We worked as a team and we were able bump, set and spike.”

The Sabers never looked back in the first set and a misplayed ball by the Patriots gave set one to MCC.

Giani led the Sabers in aces and kills, with nine and 21, respectively. Rylee Feliczak contributed eight aces and six kills, Johnson added three aces and 13 kills and Nicole Kaminski tallied three aces and five kills.

In the second set, Giani picked up where she left off and recorded two aces as Manistee Catholic flew out to a 5-0 advantage. The Sabers finished the set on a 6-0 run and — fittingly — won it with a Giani ace.

“I moved (the Sabers) around,” Long said. “I tried to get them to bump, set and spike tonight. I tried to do a few different things. We’re happy, though.”

Despite the team’s dominant performance, Johnson feels it could benefit from better communication.

“We just need to call more,” Johnson said. “A little bit.”

With the win the Sabers move to 9-3 in dual-match play.

After the Patriots’ opening serve led to a point for Manistee Catholic, Giani held serve for 17 points before Charlton Heston scored to make it 18-1. 19-2 was as close as things would get from there, and three Kaminski aces led to a tip by Johnson to seal the deal for the Sabers.

“We still have to do some work at the net,” Long said. “Even after (Tuesday), we need to do some work at the net. We worked on that (Monday) and we’re going to work on it (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday and the two and a half weeks until districts.”

The Sabers have one more match until they enter district play at Brethren against Bear Lake on Nov. 1 following a first-round bye. With the light schedule, Long looks forward fine-tuning some things to have the team playing its best in the postseason and hopes to keep them sharp with scrimmages.

“We’ve been practicing hard and we just came out of that tournament this weekend and blew it in the last match,” Long said. “… Saturday was great practice for today. I wish we would have had a league game. We’re going to try to scrimmage Manistee High all next week.”

The Patriots will have a chance to exact revenge as the Sabers next head to St. Helen for a rematch Tuesday at 7 p.m.