Bridge work continues throughout county

MANISTEE COUNTY — As the summer traffic begins to clear up for the year, repair work is nearing completion on three Manistee County bridges.

The U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee closed to traffic on Tuesday to allow for repairs in the steel components.

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Department of Public Works (DPW) director said that work began at 7:30 Tuesday morning, and is expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

“There has definitely been a noticeable amount of congestion throughout town due to the detour routes, but the hope is to have the bridge reopen as soon as possible,” he said.

Passenger vehicles will detour on Washington Street, Memorial Drive and Monroe Street. Trucks will detour on Stronach Road, Eastlake Road and M-55. Access to all businesses and residences will be accommodated at all times.

James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Office of Communications, said all construction is going according to schedule.

“The detour routes are going as well as you can expect any detour to work,” he said. “Unfortunately any time we have to redirect traffic, it’s not ideal. We’re trying to keep this detour route to a minimum duration.”

Lake explained that repairs are being made to the tread plates, which allow the bridge to open and close.

“We discovered some cracks in those pieces and are repairing them,” he continued. “It’s not an item that would impact the safety of the bridge, but it has the potential to affect the operation of the bridge, which is what we are addressing.”

Construction is growing closer to completion on Red Bridge in Dickson Township.

The bridge and bridge site have been closed since construction began in early May. Portions of Coates Highway, High Bridge Road and Warfield Road are being utilized as the detour route.

Mark Sohlden, manager of the Manistee County Road Commission, said that the bridge should be open to traffic next week.

“Their contract completion date for the overall project is Nov. 27, but the bulk of the work will be finished in order for it to open to traffic on Oct. 24,” said Sohlden. “They have been trying to get the paving done within the last week but weather has been uncooperative.”

The first phase of repairs is nearly finished on M-55’s Mortimer E. Cooley Bridge, which spans 555 feet across Pine River in Norman Township.

The MDOT project will be done in two phases, the second phase beginning in the spring of 2019.

“The work that we’re doing this fall primarily involves replacing individual steel parts of the bridge’s structure,” said Lake. “Corrosion has prompted us to remove and replace those parts. When we do that work, we need to brace adjacent pieces of steel for when that piece is removed, and then we replace it and move onto the next component.”

Highway traffic has been detoured on local roads as the construction on Cooley Bridge continues.

Traveling eastbound on M-55, traffic has been routed on Seaman Road, Hoxeyville Road, 48-1/2 Road and M-37, adding nearly 6 miles and 10 minutes to the typical time it takes to drive from Wellston to M-37 along M-55.

Lake noted that the repairs are aimed to preserve the 84-year-old historic structure.

“The work that is happening may not be immediately evident when people view it from the roadway, because all of that work is happening beneath the bridge,” he explained. “The reason why we’re not allowing traffic is because of the work site below the bridge.”

The construction is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 10.