Chips look to close regular season unbeaten

Manistee football heads into its Week 9 home contest against Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian with a chance to become the first 9-0 team in program history Friday night.

Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork believes the Mustangs are a formidable foe and the Chippewas will need to execute on both sides of the ball to secure the win.

“We just have to execute like we have for the vast majority of the season,” Bytwork said. “Obviously, we stumbled a bit late last week in the second half against Calvin, but we were able to come out on the other side of that still with a win.

“At this point of the season, it’s about what we do,” he continued. “It’s how we react to the fronts that we’re seeing offensively. It’s doing a better job at tackling on defense — which we’ve done a good job of all year — but like I said, both sides of the ball stumbled a bit last week. So, it’s just getting back to the basics of what we do.”

With last week’s 49-42 shootout win over Grandville Calvin Christian, the team became the single-season scoring leader in program history and currently sit at 332 points, five points greater than the 2015 Chippewas who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

NorthPointe Christian’s inaugural football season was in 2008 and the Mustangs have made the playoffs an impressive seven times since then.

“They have a relatively young program,” Bytwork said. “I think they have only been going for about a decade now but have had a lot of success. I mean, they’ve been in the playoffs seven or eight times out of their 10 or 11 seasons. They’re down a little bit this year as far as record is concerned, but they play in a tough conference — the OK-Silver.”

The two teams have only played once previously, a 2014 matchup that saw the Mustangs cruise to a 47-7 victory.

The Chippewas know what to expect from the Mustangs’ offense and expect NorthPointe Christian to attack both through the air and on the ground.

“They spread it out,” Bytwork said. “We played them a few years back and offensively, things look much the same. They spread it out — a little zone-blocking up front. They like to sling it around a bit. They have a pretty big running back. They put him at wing and such. He has some speed. Has some size. … They have some good, athletic kids out there.”

Manistee starting quarterback Trevor Johns should be ready for action come Friday after sitting out last week’s game with a shoulder injury sustained the week prior. Bytwork looks forward to having him back under center.

“Trevor should be good to go,” Bytwork said. “He’s feeling pretty good so we’ve been slowly working him back into the mix offensively and defensively. Things are looking up for him.”

Bytwork is taking measures to ensure the team is focused solely on beating the Mustangs and not adding pressure with thoughts of an undefeated season or looking forward to the looming playoffs.

“I told the guys I felt like last week, it wasn’t really anything we talked about, but I think we got a little bit ahead of ourselves and I think that showed in the third quarter,” Bytwork said. “All focus is simply on the game.

“I’ve told the guys that we’re not talking anything regarding playoffs or 9-0, or anything of that nature,” he continued. “It’s simply NorthPointe Christian. … If we play well and win that game, then we can see what that means later.”

The game kicks off in Manistee at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Brethren at Au Gres-Sims

Brethren football travels to Au Gres-Sims with its best record since the 8-3 team of 1990. The Wolverines have allowed just 42 points this season and Brethren coach J.J. Randall believes the game will be an indicator of whether or not the Bobcats have learned from the mistakes they’ve made earlier in the season.

“I think this game we’re going to show that we’ve learned all season — that we’ve learned from our mistakes in the two losses we’ve had and we’re able to put a four-quarter game together,” Randall said. “I don’t think we’ve put a full game together yet this season. We’ve had some very good spurts, but if we’re able to play really well — like we’re very capable of — for four quarters it could be a really good game.”

The Wolverines are more than capable of capitalizing on the mistakes of other teams and will lean on their talented quarterback to generate points for them.

“They’re an undefeated football team,” Randall said. “I think they’re ranked or they’ve been ranked most of the season. They’re a very athletic team. Their quarterback I believe is a four-year starter and is a solid athlete. He’s got a great arm. They’re very capable of scoring some points quickly. … If we’re able to contain them I think we can be in the game. If we’re unable to contain their athletes, it could be a long night.”

The Bobcats enter the game well-rested after last week’s forfeit win over Baldwin and Randall utilized the downtime as best he could with some extra time in the film room that he hopes will pay dividends this week and beyond.

“You don’t want to take that forfeit win,” Randall said. “Unfortunately, for Baldwin, that kind of had to happen. We were able to rest up and take care of film and some strategy things this week that we might not have been able to work on last week a little bit. (It could help as we) move forward for this week and the playoffs.”

The game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday at Au Gres-Sims.

Onekama to end regular season with forfeit win

Onekama football’s regular season will end with a forfeit win over the Baldwin Panthers, who were unable compete for the second game in a row and third time this season.

“We had to take a forfeit win,” said Onekama coach John Neph. “Baldwin didn’t have enough players. They let us know last Friday morning that they weren’t going to be able to play the game. I spent as much time as I could trying to find us a game and we had a couple leads on some teams but nothing panned out.”

This is the Portagers’ second forfeit win in three weeks and Neph is trying to keep his team sharp and game-ready with the playoffs just around the corner.

“We’re trying to make the most of it,” Neph said. “We learned a little bit from our first ‘bye’ week — if you will — not playing Owendale-Gagetown. This week is a little bit more disappointing with the late notice. We want to get our guys playing and getting ready for the playoffs. We’re doing some things in practice, trying to have game simulation as much as we can. We’re disappointed we don’t play this week, but we’re trying to make the most of it.”

Posen at Manistee Catholic Central

Manistee Catholic Central heads into its home game against 6-2 Posen needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Vikings bring a pair of physical running backs and are also more than capable of gaining yards through the air, said Sabers coach Jake Szymanski.

“(Posen) has a Power I offense that they like to run,” Szymanski said. “They run a lot of short traps out of it and they’re pretty good at those. They also run a little bit of a spread. … They do a little bit of everything. They’re going to spread us out a little bit. … They have a couple of backs that are a couple of workhorses and they run hard and run through tackles. That’s something we have to focus on: Getting low and wrapping up.”

On the other side of the ball, Szymanski hopes some extra focus in practice on blocking assignments will pay dividends for the Sabers’ offensive line.

“A lot of teams are throwing the three front out at us with three linebackers,” Szymanski said. “That seems to have confused a couple of the offensive linemen and they haven’t been able to quite get to their blocks a couple of times. We’ve been able to simulate that a little bit better in practice this week so hopefully we’ll be able to have some success against that.”

Szymanski expects a closely contested game and hopes his team’s athleticism will be the difference.

“I think we match up very well against them, athletes-wise,” Szymanski said. “I think we have a little bit more speed. They definitely play in a tougher conference than we do, but all in all I think it’s going to be a pretty good game on Friday.”

While a win would not guarantee a playoff berth for Manistee Catholic, a loss would close the door on any hopes of postseason play.

“Everybody’s got a little sense of urgency,” Szymanski said. “They’re ready for Friday and we know we have a lot of things that we’re going to have to do on Friday to get that W. It’s a must-win. It’s win or go home. And even if we win there’s a way we could still miss out, but we have to take care of business first on our end.”

The game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday at Saber Stadium.

Bear Lake at Hale

Bear Lake football will close out its second-ever season on the road in a non-conference game against Hale. Both teams have had difficult seasons, with the Lakers sitting at 1-6 and the Eagles at 1-7.

“I’ve seen one game film from them,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “They played Atlanta last week. They lost, but they look all right. They look like they execute decently. They minimize the turnovers and mistakes. They look like they run pretty well.”

If the Lakers hope to close their season out with a win, Prokes says they will have to minimize mistakes. Ball security will be a top priority heading into the Week 9 contest.

“Last week I think we had eight fumbles and two interceptions,” Prokes said. “We played a great first quarter. We played a good second half. The second quarter, our turnovers, they just killed us. We’re not a team that has enough talent and depth to be able to handle mistakes. If we can play a decent game and minimize our turnovers and things, I think we should be OK.”

Injuries have plagued the Lakers throughout the latter half of the season and Bear Lake has been fortunate to be able to field enough players to compete. This week Prokes hopes to have a few more athletes available than he has lately.

“It looks like we’ve got 10 (players available) for sure,” Prokes said. “We might have a couple more if they can clear concussion protocol tomorrow morning. We might be able to go in there — instead of 10 this time — we might be able to go in there with 12, but that’s going to be our max. The goal will be obviously keeping them healthy during the game. That’s the other issue.”

Bear Lake’s second-ever football season has come with plenty of growing pains, which is to be expected. However, the Lakers have continued to work hard and improve throughout the season. Even if the hard work hasn’t resulted in a winning season, the dedication the players have shown is not lost on Prokes.

“It could be easy with our injuries, our record and the way the season’s gone for us, it would be easy to just hang your head and come out sloppy and not fired up and kind of looking forward to the end of the season. What I’m proud of is none of the guys have done that.

“It’s cold, it’s windy and it’s miserable, but we’ve got guys out here working hard,” he continued. “That tells me a lot about their character and their heart. They haven’t given up. They haven’t given up on anything. I’m proud of that, for sure.”

The game is set to start 7 p.m. on Friday at Hale.