Domestic violence survivor speaks to area youth

MANISTEE — When Melissa Dohme-Hill agreed to meet her ex-boyfriend outside of her Clearwater, Fla., home on Jan. 24, 2012, she could not have predicted the horror that awaited.

Dohme-Hill, who was just 20 years old at the time, had not seen her ex-boyfriend, Robert Burton, in about three months after their breakup. He started reaching out to her over the phone.

On an eerie night, Dhome-hill reluctantly agreed to meet up with him. He said he only wanted a hug.

Burton viciously stabbed Dohme-Hill 32 times, starting with her shoulder, the back of her neck and then, her face.

After she was airlifted to the hospital, Dohme-Hill flat-lined four times on the table, suffered a traumatic brain injury, severe injuries to her skull and jaw, a stroke in her cerebellum and a severe loss of blood — doctors replaced her entire blood volume twice.

With what some has said is a miracle, she survived the attack.

Now, the survivor of domestic violence is speaking out to help others and raise awareness around domestic abuse prevention.

Dohme-Hill held two informative sessions at the Armory Youth Project in Manistee on Wednesday, with the first attended by more than 700 area 6th-12th grades students.

“What I went through was horrific and senseless,” she said. “It never should have happened. I wish somebody would have came to both of us and talked to him, as well… I spent three weeks in the hospital, a year in therapy and I’ve had 10 surgeries to get here today.”

Sharing her story with students, Dohme-Hill said, while her experience was near death, domestic violence and abuse is not uncommon. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by a partner in the United States.

One in three teenagers in the U.S. also falls victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner.

“There is no excuse for abuse,” Dohme-Hill said. “There many different forms of abuse, it could be mental, verbal, financial or emotional… Domestic violence does not discriminate. It does not care if you are rich or poor, educated or not at all.”

Burton had a history of mental and physical abuse, but Dohme-Hill said she was not aware of the signs at the time. When the abuse occurred, she said she fell into a cycle, instead of cutting the relationship off entirely.

“You can change your choices, and change your life,” she said. “If you choose to ignore the red flags, ignore the cycle of abuse, ignore this is happening… I promise it will continue to spiral out of control. I stayed and it got worse.”

Signs of an abusive relationship could be manipulative or controlling behavior, name calling or belittling, extreme jealousy, excessive contact via phone or other methods of communication, making a partner feel guilty for their own abusive behavior, and more.

Dohme-Hill said everyone should know the signs, and be aware of the “cycle of abuse.”

“I felt so alone,” she said. “When I was a teenager, nobody told me about domestic violence, dating violence or the red flags of abuse. The one thing I never caught was the warning signs.”

While Dohme-Hill survived her attack, many do not. She said a reason she speaks out is for those who are currently in an abusive situation, or who were lost to domestic violence.

“I speak for those who have been forever silenced, because their abuser succeeded in taking their lives,” she said. “I have met so many mothers of murder, grandchildren and daughters, and it does not get any easier.”

Looking back at her own experience, Dohme-Hill said she does not regret anything because it led her to her life’s purpose — helping others.

“I would not change what I went through because, where I am today, I feel like this is my purpose,” she said. “This is my story, don’t let it be yours,”