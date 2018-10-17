Holiday Art Fair held at Dennos Museum Center

TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Dennos Museum Holiday Art Fair will open from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 25, and continue Friday through Sunday, Oct. 26, 27 and 28, throughout the museum.

Fine arts and crafts from 45 Michigan artists, Christmas and Chanukah gifts, arts and crafts kits and more are just a few of the enticements for holiday shoppers. Hours will be Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

The Holiday Art Fair has become well known for featuring fine arts and crafts by Michigan artists. The Art Fair is an invitation only event and each year guests can find their favorite artists from past years and many new artist to keep the sale fresh and exciting.

Artists are encouraged to bring original art in all price ranges, but especially priced art below $30. This gives customers lots of choices for choosing original art as holiday gifts. The fair is well balanced with artists representing the mediums of glass, sculptures, pottery, prints, printings, photographs, jewelry, fibers and more.

In addition to the original works of art, the sale will feature a large selection of Christmas ornaments from around the world, as well as Hanukah and Christmas gifts plus craft and science kits for kits. Items chosen for the show are hand-made, unusual gifts, the kind that make museum stores a special place to shop.

Again this year there will be an education benefit raffle to help raise funds to offset the cost of school visits. Many schools in the region have had budget cuts, which prohibit them from visiting the museum. Schools are able apply for funds to help offset the cost of buses or admission.

Last year over 2,000 students benefited from this fund. The holiday artists have generously donated a piece of art for the raffle. Tickets will be only sold on sit.

The holiday sale is staffed by volunteers, and proceeds from this fund-raiser event go towards the museum and education programs. There is no admission charge for Thursday evening and the three days of the sale. Parking is free and available in the museum gated lot and throughout the college campus.

For more information call the Museum Store at (231) 995-1586 or visit www.dennosmuseum.org.