Looking Back for Oct. 18

40 YEARS AGO

Pizza Hut and Big Boy

Filer Township is hosting two new businesses at the intersection of Merkey Road and US-31. The Pizza Hut is at the southwest corner. The restaurant had planned on being open by Thanksgiving but a late start and delays have pushed back the opening date. Elias Brothers Big Boy Restaurant is also under construction at the southeast corner of the intersection. Both are being built with low-interest bonds obtained through the Filer Township Economic Development Corporation.

60 YEARS AGO

County Extension meeting held

The Arcadia High School gym was attractively decorated with brightly-colored leaves and fall flowers for the Manistee County Home Economics extension program held earlier this week. Mrs. Ernest Knudstrup, county chairman, welcomed the group. After greeting members and guests and reciting of the Michigan extension women’s creed, silent prayer was offered for all deceased members, with a special tribute to the late Mrs. Charles Brown, former county and district chairman. Reports and lectures were given by various presenters including one on precious stones.

80 YEARS AGO

Edict to pranksters and parents

A warning has been issued by the city police that any property damaged by children in Halloween pranks, the parents will be held responsible for all loss.

Eagles banquet

The Fraternal Order of Eagles of Manistee will continue its club season activity with a banquet to be held at the lodge rooms on October 19 at 6:30 p.m. The Manistee City Commission and all city officials will be guests of honor along with the members of the Eagles baseball team. The purpose of the banquet is to create a better understanding, to promote goodwill between the lodge and the city fathers and to show the club’s appreciation for the good work the city officials are trying to do.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum