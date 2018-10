TO THE EDITOR:

I’ve lived in Michigan my entire life. I wouldn’t live anywhere else than northern Michigan.

I know you love Michigan, too. This year, your vote is more critical than ever.

Kathy Wiejaczka stands up for Michigan and our water. She will shut down Pipeline 5. Kathy’s tough and committed to our clean water and to us.

Her entire career has been in the service of others. Kathy’s ready to serve you and our state.

Vote Kathy Wiejaczka.

Luann Seymour

Frankfort