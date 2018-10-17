Onekama cruises past Brethren

BRETHREN — Onekama volleyball made the short journey to Brethren and won in three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-15.

“It’s exciting,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “There were some long rally plays. Onekama just kind of shared the wealth in hitting and on digging in the back court. It’s just really exciting to watch them play together. They just really played well as a team.”

Onekama’s Colleen McCarthy had a team-high 10 kills and once held serve for 11 consecutive points. Ella Acton led the team in digs with 14, Hanna Hughes had 28 assists, Sophie Wisniski chipped in with six kills and Kristin Bonecutter added five.

The Portagers next host Mason County Central at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.