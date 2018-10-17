Spirit of the Woods to host November hike

MANISTEE COUNTY — Join Spirit of the Woods Chapter of the North Country Trail Association on Nov.3, at 10 a.m. for a hike from Skocelas Road (just east of Manistee).

The group will do an out and back hike of about 5-miles, although anyone can go longer if they would like. The area is locally known as the Udell Hills. Attendees will park on Madison Road and hike up a hill to a ridge line in the Manistee National Forest. With no leaves on the trees, there should be some views from the ridge line.

Since it is archery deer season and small game season, it would be a good idea to wear bright colors.

Hike leaders are Therese Allen and Deb Cox. Reserve a spot with Therese Allen at (231) 629-2695 or email therese.e.allen@gmail.com. They plan to hike, unless weather conditions are bad.