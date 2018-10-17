Warrant to play at Little River Casino Resort

MANISTEE – Little River Casino Resort recently announced the multi-platinum American Hard Rockers, Warrant, will perform at 8 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Warrant has earned multi-platinum selling, chart-top levels of success. They ruled the airwaves and MTV in the late ’80s and ’90s.

Over the course of their career, Warrant has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, with the song “Cherry Pie” taking on a pop culture life of its own, being featured in countless movies, TV shows and commercials.

In 2017, they released “Louder Harder Faster”, the album charted at No. 19 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums chart. This year, the band also recorded a cover of Merle Haggard’s “I think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink”, which has been named the official song of the Professional Bull Riding Association.

Tickets for this event are now on sale at the Little River Box Office, online at LRCR.com or by phone with Star Tickets at 800-585-3737.