Annual leaf pickup starts on Nov. 5, alternate parking in effect

MANISTEE — This fall, the Manistee Department of Public Works will make weekly leaf pickups starting on Nov. 5, and continue through the first week of December. Place leaves along the roadway’s edge.

Crews will begin each Monday and continue one pass throughout the city each week.

Until then, continue to use the yard waste bags for leaf disposal.

Alternate parking is in effect from Oct.15 through April 15 for leaf and snow removal. The alternate parking system is in effect 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Even dates — park on even numbered side of the street. Odd dates — park on odd numbered side of the street.

The change-over time is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., allowing residents to switch their vehicles for the upcoming day.