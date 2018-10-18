GUEST VIEW: Help the heroes

The following editorial was published in the New York Daily News:

(TNS) When the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund — which aids the victims and heroes who suffered the toxic effects of the World Trade Center’s destruction — passed Congress in 2010, it had the backing of every House member from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Same when the VCF was renewed in 2015.

With the VCF due to close in two years even as the number of sick grows, it must be made permanent. We trust that New Yorkers Lee Zeldin, John Faso, Elise Stefanik, John Katko and Chris Collins will get on board. Ditto for Jerseyites Frank LoBiondo and Rodney Frelinghuysen and Connecticut’s John Larson, Joe Courtney and Jim Himes.

It is, plainly, the right thing to do.