JOHN HUNTER: District need a candidate to ‘represent us 100 percent of the time’

TO THE EDITOR:

Voters of a certain age will remember a cartoon character of old. You know, the one that promises “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today”. This is a perfect metaphor of our current congressman, Jack Bergman.

He promises that if re-elected he will almost single-handedly fix the Soo Locks, build a tunnel for Line 5, discover some “secret” health care plan, finally fix the Veterans Administration and have time to represent his “forgotten people”, those of us that can’t afford a $1,000 dinner with him.

Jack’s home in New Orleans will probably be under water before any of these “missions” are accomplished.

“Fool me once…” the saying goes. Some in our district are undoubtedly doing better but far too many of us are seeing the hard won protections that benefit our families stripped away by the unabashed greed that is the “new normal” of this entire administration. If working toward the common good for the majority of his constituents were coordinates on a flight map, Jack Bergman would be lost and ultimately declared MIA.

That “Tuesday” is coming. Hopefully, Michigan voters will pick a candidate who will represent us 100 percent of the time.

Vote for Matt Morgan on Nov. 6.

John Hunter

Traverse City