Local food pantry to benefit from SpartanNash fundraising campaign

MANISTEE — The Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry is proud to partner with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief in the local community.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 4, store guests who visit the Family Fare Supermarket in Manistee will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of dollars raised going directly to the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry.

“We are so honored and blessed to be selected by our local Manistee Family Fare Supermarket for this wonderful opportunity to raise funds for our pantry,” said Joan Gamache of the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry.

The Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry’s mission is to promote a healthy and caring community for all people by providing groceries for those in the community who are food insecure.

SpartanNash – which owns the Manistee Family Fare located at 1057 Manistee Hwy (US-31) – underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign so that all donations will benefit Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry and families who are food insecure in the local community.

“One in six people struggle with hunger, and as little as $1 can provide up to four meals for those in need through Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry,” said Meredith Gremel, SpartanNash vice president of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Each of our corporate-owned stores has hand-selected a partner pantry, so that we can work together to provide hunger relief in the communities where SpartanNash associates live and work.”

In 2017, $259,150 was donated to more than 100 local food pantry partners through the SpartanNash Foundation’s retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief. SpartanNash also donated 5.4 million pounds of product to community food pantries and local nonprofits through its corporate retail locations and distribution centers last year, in addition to financial support through the SpartanNash Foundation.

The hunger scan is the fourth scan campaign the SpartanNash Foundation will execute in 2018. To date, $773,200 has been raised through the generosity of store guests and funds contributed by SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation, benefitting local Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and patriotic partners.