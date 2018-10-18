Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

King and Queen honored

This past Friday evening, Manistee Catholic Central crowned their Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of the football game. This year’s queen is Angela Kinley and the king, Ray Maycock.

40 YEARS AGO

Study shows pollution not a problem

A report on water pollution in Bear Lake, written by the Department of Natural Resources, has concluded that water pollution there is not an apparent problem. The report, released yesterday, showed low levels of fecal bacteria or total phosphorus. Similar results were found this spring in an earlier DNR study. The report is expected to play a large role in the proposed construction of a sewer system around Bear Lake.

Onekama Homecoming Court

Onekama High School will have its Homecoming Saturday afternoon when the Portagers meet Kingsley at Onekama. Part of the Homecoming festivities will include the crowning of a Homecoming Queen. Members of the court are: Freshman Jackie Krolczyk, Sophomore Darcy Johnson, Junior Becky Gilbert, Senior Becky Toledo, Senior Kris Hamilton, Senior Sherri Tavenner.

80 YEARS AGO

Strawberries bloom

Mrs. Charles Falk of Dunewood reports finding a patch of wild strawberries in bloom this week, near her home. The blossoming plants bore several ripe berries.

Winter schedule

The Manistee public library went on winter schedule last night when the closing hour was postponed from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum