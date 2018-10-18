Manistee area residents no longer able to curbside recycle glass

MANISTEE — Effective immediately, the City of Manistee and surrounding communities will no longer be able to place glass in curbside recycling bins for collection, according to Republic Services.

While glass remains a useful packaging material, there is going to be increased scrutiny on the recycling side of the glass life cycle. From a business standpoint, recyclers are facing many challenges with glass.

All other materials are still able to be recycled.

With questions, contact Republic Services at (800) 968-4143.