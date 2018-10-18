MSP: Traffic stop solves theft case before reported

GRAND TRAVERSE CO. — A traffic stop that started as a simple registration violation resulted in the discovery of a theft. Trooper Matt Keller and his trainee, Tpr. Michael Walleman made the stop around 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Rennie School Road in Grand Traverse County.

They became suspicious when they noticed a large amount of what appeared to be freshly purchased merchandise in the car, but no shopping bags.

A roadside investigation revealed that the items had been stolen from several local retailers. The troopers contacted the managers at these stores and found the thefts had not yet been reported. The items, totaling over $600 in value, were returned to the stores.

Upon completion of the investigation, A 36-year-old female from Kalkaska was arrested for first degree retail fraud. The 34-year-old driver, also from Kalkaska, was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Both subjects were also found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

They were both lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail, and have since posted bond. Both are scheduled for arraignment next week.