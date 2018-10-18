STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Pizza shop makes 225-mile delivery for cancer patient

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan pizza shop usually doesn’t deliver, but an employee made a big exception to bring a pair of pizzas to a cancer patient and his wife 225 miles (362 kilometers) away in Indiana.

Julie and Rich Morgan grew fond of Steve’s Pizza when they lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than two decades ago. They’d planned a trip to the restaurant for Julie Morgan’s birthday in September, but Rich Morgan ended up in the hospital in Indianapolis and later in hospice care.

Julie Morgan’s father called Steve’s Pizza on Saturday and spoke with 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer, who offered to make the delivery.

Shaffer tells the Battle Creek Enquirer he “just wanted to make them happy.” MLive.com reports the delivery drew attention after Julie Morgan posted on Facebook about it.

Michigan city of Holland makes it clear pet pigs are OK

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The western Michigan city of Holland is opening itself up to be a home to pet pigs.

The Holland City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance amendment allowing for the keeping of miniature pigs as household pets within city limits. The Holland Sentinel reports the change came after an inquiry from a Holland resident on whether she would be allowed to keep a miniature pig.

A miniature pig is considered one that won’t grow to exceed 120 pounds (54 kilograms). City Manager Keith Van Beek says it was previously a “gray area” in the city’s regulations.

Community and Neighborhood Services Director Mark Vanderploeg says miniature pigs will be treated like dogs are in the city’s pet ordinance.

Groundbreaking held for Michigan law enforcement memorial

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Plans call for the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument to be completed by next fall following a 14-year fundraising effort in support of its construction.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday in Lansing. The monument’s permanent home in Veterans Memorial Park will be adjacent to the Hall of Justice in the Capitol complex. The monument, coined the “Sentinel,” will include 10 metal panels engraved with the names of fallen officers.

Gov. Rick Snyder, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, public safety officials and surviving family members of officers who died in the line of duty were on hand for the ceremony. Snyder says in a statement the “constant reminder of sacrifice is a wonderful, lasting tribute to the heroes we lost and the families who lost their loved ones.”

— From the Associated Press