Voters to decide on Stronach Township millage renewals, increase

STRONACH TWP. — Stronach Township is turning to the taxpayers in hopes of increasing the millage for the fire and rescue department.

Voters will find the three proposals on their ballots in the Nov. 6 election.

Phil Vadeboncouer, Stronach Township supervisor, said that the current millage of one-half mill has been in effect for decades, but the board is looking for an increase for the fire and rescue department.

“The millage of one-half mill has been running in the red for at least 20 years,” he explained. “Our current fire millage only brings in approximately $20,000 a year, while our budget for fire and safety have been running upwards of $60,000 a year.”

Vadeboncouer said that the additional one mill would bring in approximately $60,000 a year.

“It will allow us to stop using our general fund to offset the costs of the fire department,” he said. “Our equipment is becoming outdated and is constantly under repairs, so it’s an ongoing thing where we’re practically making repairs on a constant basis.”

The third proposal on the ballot is for the renewal of the garbage and trash disposal millage.

“We’ve had one-half mill for decades, but at this time it is costing us twice as much to pick up the garbage as what the millage provides,” said Vadeboncouer. “We are not going to the taxpayers for an increase at this time because we felt that the fire and rescue department was far more important.”

Vadeboncouer said that the township will continue to offset the garbage revenue by pulling the additional funds out of the general fund for the foreseeable future.

“We have to start someplace, and the one and one-half mills for the fire and rescue will give the department the opportunity to serve the people the way they deserve to be served,” he said. “We have other things in the making that will help us provide better services to our taxpayers, township-wide if these millages are passed.”

The ballot language for the proposals are as follows:

FIRE DEPARTMENT RENEWAL

Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($.0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education?

If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72.

FIRE DEPARTMENT INCREASE

Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan increase its property tax limitation as imposed under Article 9 Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution by one mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), to be levied for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education.

If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $48,441.44.

GARBAGE AND TRASH DISPOSAL RENEWAL

Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of garbage and trash disposal, maintenance and equipment?

If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72.