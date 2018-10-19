Deadline approaching for write-in candidates

MANISTEE — The names that will be appearing on the Nov. 6 ballot for the various township, city and county offices was determined in the August primary.

However, those who still want to become a write-in candidate for any of those offices should note that that deadline is rapidly approaching for them to file the proper paperwork. Those who file for write-in status should note their name will not appear on the ballot and has to be written in on the ballot. Votes will not count for anyone who doesn’t file with the county or township clerk to become a write-in candidate.

Manistee County Clerk Jill Nowak and chief deputy clerk Lindsey Marquardt said people need to be aware that there is only a week to go for filing as write-in candidate.

“The deadline for filing a Declaration of Intent form to be a write-in candidate is by 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 here in the county clerk’s office (located in Manistee County Courthouse, 415 Third St.),” said Nowak. “This deadline goes for other offices that are on the ballots as well, and the candidate would file in their respective municipalities.”

Marquardt added that if it is a township or village office that people are seeking they would file for that status with those respective clerks.

“If it is a school board or county commissioner they would file at the county commissioner,” said Marquardt. “We always tell them when they are filing that paperwork that they need to educate voters to get the vote to count they have to fill in the oval on the ballot where it says write-in and they have to write in the name. If they don’t do both it will not count.”

Another thing people voting for a write-in candidate should be aware of is to write in the name as accurately as possible on the ballot. Whenever the write-in oval is colored in, the precinct workers will write down what is listed in that space.

“The precinct workers will write down every variation and the board of canvassers will then review it,” said Marquardt. “Even though they record every variation it is best to be as accurate as possible.”

People also have the option of seeking write-in status for an office regardless if there is candidates presently running for those positions.

“A candidate in a general election is elected to the office if he or she receives more votes than any other candidate seeking the office; a minimum number of write-in votes is not required,” said Marquardt.