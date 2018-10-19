Hamlin Lake water level to be lowered

LUDINGTON — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that the public should be aware that beginning on Monday Ludington State Park in Mason County will begin the annual process of lowering Hamlin Lake to its winter water level.

The lake lowering process is expected to take four to eight weeks, depending upon precipitation during this time. The winter level is maintained at approximately two feet below the summer level and is necessary to control ice damage and erosion. A 1936 deed requires the State of Michigan to perform the lowering process each year.

Those who are fishing below the Hamlin Dam should be aware of possible increased current levels and depth in the water levels during the lowering process.

Hamlin Lake is an artificial lake created by the backup of the Big Sable River by the Hamlin Lake Dam. The lake, which covers 4,990 acres, is five miles long and two miles wide. It utilized by area residents and visitors to the Ludington State Park for fishing for walleye, bass, northern pike, perch, and bluegill and recreational boating opportunities.

Ludington State Park is located at W. M-116 in Ludington. The park features scenic sand dunes, a shoreline vista, ponds, marshlands, hiking trails and forests.