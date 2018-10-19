League of Women Voters of Michigan unveils vote411.org

Website features info on state and federal candidates, ballot proposals

LANSING – The League of Women Voters of Michigan (LWVMI) urges voters to prepare for the upcoming Nov. 6 election by visiting VOTE411.org to read candidate responses to relevant questions for federal and state races and to read state ballot proposals.

Candidate information for some local races and local proposals is also included. VOTE411.org also helps voters find their polling place, check voting hours, and learn about some candidate forums and forum videos.

Not sure what your state legislative district is? Visit VOTE411.org and enter your home address to give you information about the races on your ballot.

In addition, LWVMI has prepared a statewide printed voter guide of all federal and statewide races which is available in most public libraries and on-line at www.lwvmi.org.

These days, we have lots of ways to connect and share the things that matter most to us. Learn about the candidates on VOTE411.org or in our printed voter guide before you vote on Tuesday, November 6th.