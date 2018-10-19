Looking Back for Oct. 20

20 YEARS AGO

MAPS continues to monitor groundwater

After finding traces of hydrocarbon contaminants in the groundwater near the Manistee Area Public Schools bus garage, the site will continue to be monitored on a quarterly basis for at least the next two years, a representative from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said Monday. Trace levels of contaminants at the site dropped over the last year until samples taken in April and July displayed that contaminants were present in the wells monitoring the site.

40 YEARS AGO

Public TV committee formed

Supporters of public television broadcasting from Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Lake counties met at West Shore Community College last night and agreed to form a “Friends of Channel 21” committee which would whip up support and financing for a four-county broadcasting facility. The television broadcasting station would be based at WSCC with a transmitter located in the Ward Hills area of Lake County.

At the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Foul Play” the new comedy thriller starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase. See the movie this week at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

60 YEARS AGO

New phone service

Greatly expanded telephone service will be available in the Wellston-Dublin area in January, 1959, when the new Viking exchange will be in operation by the Kaleva Telephone Co. At present Wellston is served by a toll free line from Manistee operated by Michigan Bell. There are 32 phones on this line. Dublin had no phones or hopes of phones. Already, there are 27 applications for phone service on the new exchange.

80 YEARS AGO

FDR approves sidewalk job

President Franklin D. Roosevelt has given his approval for a sidewalk construction project in Filer City and Oak Hill, it was announced today by Edward Dahlke, Filer Township Supervisor. Supervisor Dahlke, who said the announcement came through the WPA district offices at Cheboygan, reported the project includes construction of 6,000 feet of four-foot-by-four-inch concrete, sufficient to complete the sidewalk program.

City leaders cite more harmony

Last night at the Eagles’ Hall, a unique event proved a huge success. The Eagles feted the officials of the city of Manistee in an effort to give them credit for the good work they are trying to do in behalf of the public whom they represent, and to create a better feeling of good will, teamwork and cooperation between the city officials and the citizens.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum