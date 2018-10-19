SARAH HOWARD: Seniors are great companions, source of knowledge

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Hello Manistee County! I hope you are having a great weekend!

I am having a mother/daughter day today. My mom and I are spending some much needed time together. I hope we can have some fun shopping and hanging out today. I am not much of a shopper, but it is fun checking out all of the antique shops around. We both always seem to find a treasure or two. My mom is getting a little older, and it is important that we spend some special time together. We have always had such similar interests, and we always seem to laugh a lot when we are together.

I am so blessed that I not only love my mom, but I really like spending time with her. My mom is the most beautiful, the kindest and sweetest person I know, plus she has always supported me, my brother and my sister. She is the constant in our lives. There is no one else I know who supports her family more than our mom. Thank you mom for always being there for us. You are our hero, and our biggest cheerleader. Without you, we wouldn’t be who we are.

I have been a lucky person my whole life, I have a husband who puts up with me and takes good care of our family. I have a wonderful family, that always stands together and supports each other. I have great children and grandchildren who make me so proud. I have wonderful friends that will be there no matter what.

I am truly blessed. I know people don’t always understand, but my friends at the senior center are so special. They are not only fun, interesting people but they are so supportive and encouraging. They even seem to know if you aren’t having a great day, or not feeling well. I wish younger people would realize how much you can learn from our elders. They are not only great firsthand history tellers but they are loyal and wonderful friends. Thank you to every one of my friends who I have met through the senior center. You will always be a part of who I am. I love you all and thanks for including me in this great adventure.

There has been so much happening at the senior center. We had Toe Tapping Tuesday with the gang, and they were great as usual. I love the fact that no matter what is happening, you feel so good when you listen to such wonderful music. After lunch we had about 40 seniors head out for our annual color tour with our very own Nancy. They headed to Lenz’s in Kaleva for the best pie around and then headed out for a wonderful color tour. Everyone said they had a great time and really enjoyed themselves. Thanks to Lenz’s for the delicious pie, and to Dial a Ride for always doing such a great job on the color tour.

Wednesday we had fun bingo and wow, what a huge crowd. We are so lucky to have everyone come in and have some fun. After lunch we had a really fun card making with Myla Dinger. Everyone was having so much fun. There was lots of laughing and all of the cards were beautiful. Thanks Myla, we hope you will do some more crafting classes with the seniors.

We have a lot of fun coming up this week. If you are looking for something to do Sunday, Oct. 21, we have the senior potluck, the last one for the year, which starts at 1 p.m. Stop by and enjoy some fun, food and fellowship. This is always a great time to visit and enjoy some great food. Stop by for some fun. All you need to do is bring a dish to pass and an appetite. No one ever leaves hungry.

Monday we have Police Talk with John O’Hagan. Come learn something new. He always has something or someone interesting to come in and share with all of us. Tuesday we have the Pumpkin Centerpiece making class at Gloria’s Floral Garden. Everyone had a great time last year, and I think this one will be perfect for your fall table.

Thursday we have Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon in to play some fantastic music and entertain everyone. Friday is the last Mystery Trip of the year and I hope it goes without a hitch.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets for the Colors of Autumn dinner dance, stop down at the senior center to pick yours up. This is going to be a great time; music by Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band, a delicious meal catered by Jerry Zupin and a lot of great surprises.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

UPCOMING EVENTS

Oct. 30 is Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds

Oct. 31 Colors of Autumn dinner dance at the Ramsdell ballroom 11 a.m. NO BINGO TODAY.

Nov. 2 is Produce Bingo. The Manistee Area Leadership Program, from the Chamber will be calling bingo.

Nov. 5 diabetic support group, 10 a.m. and safe banking for seniors, presented by Huntington Bank, 11 a.m.

Nov. 8 is Painting with Trish, at the city marina building, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 10 is the senior center’s Fall Craft Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 14 is Christmas White Elephant bingo 11 a.m.

Nov. 15 Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 19 West Michigan Hearing Institute will hold a hearing aid clinic at the senior center. Call for an appointment.

Nov. 27 is Police Talk at 12:30 p.m.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the 3rd Friday of the month from 9 -11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be November 16. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the 3rd Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the senior center. Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the city Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and $5/class for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/FUN BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30. Call the senior center to sign up at (231) 723-6477.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Sunday

• 1 p.m. Potluck

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

• 3:30 p.m. Sweating to the Oldies

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny (music)

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 1 p.m. Pumpkin centerpiece class

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Stretch & strength for seniors

• 3:30 p.m. Sweating to the Oldie

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Bunco/Game day

• 10:30 a.m. Beginners party bridge w/instructions (marina)

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Carrie Selbee

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Drum circle (marina)

• 2 p.m. seated Tai Chi (marina)

Friday

• 9 a.m. Mystery trip

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Stretch & Strength

MENU FOR WEEK OF Oct. 22-26

Monday: Asparagus soup, ground bologna sandwich, coleslaw, applesauce

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, cottage cheese w/blackberry topping, roll

Wednesday: Sweet & sour pork, Asian rice, Oriental vegetables, diced carrots, pineapple tidbits, breadstick

Thursday: Italian sausage w/peppers & onions, seasoned potatoes, wax beans, butterscotch pudding, peaches, roll

Friday: Chicken stew w/potatoes, carrots & peas, stewed tomatoes, fresh apple, biscuit

(Menu is subject to change)