Savela returns to sports position; Bond joins team

MANISTEE — Familiar faces are returning to familiar places at the Manistee News Advocate.

Dylan Savela made his return to sports this week as sports editor after a three year hiatus.

“They say ‘if you love it, let it go. If it comes back, it was meant to be.’ At least that’s what I’m telling myself as I hop back in the saddle here at the sports desk,” said Savela.

A nearly 10-year veteran at the News Advocate, Savela started in sports, as for the past three years has covered county affairs on the news side.

“Having dabbled in it all, I can say with confidence my favorite stories to write are those that involve local athletes and coaches devoting their time, talent and effort to the spirit of competition,” he said. “To be honest, I missed it, and I’m happy to be back. I’m also glad to be working alongside sports writer and good friend, Kyle Kotecki, who recently joined the Advocate’s editorial staff. Kyle has a knack for this, and I know we both look forward to continuing the coverage of our area’s sports landscape.”

With Savela’s return to sports, a position was left open in the news department. That’s where another familiar face returned to the News Advocate staff.

Jane Bond served as a summer intern in 2017, and managing editor Michelle Graves has no doubt she will be a great addition to the team.

“Since Jane graduated from William Woods University this spring and returned to Manistee, I have been hoping for an opportunity to bring her back,” said Graves.

Bond recently moved back to the area from Fulton, Mo., and has been working locally as a horse trainer. When the position in the news department opened up, she said it was a great way to continue her passion for writing.

“It wasn’t even a question after graduation where I wanted to move, Manistee has always been home,” she said. “I loved working at the Advocate as an intern, so when the opportunity opened up to join the team permanently, I jumped at the chance. I’m looking forward to working with the community to cover the exciting changes happening throughout the county.”

Along with tackling issues in county government, townships and villages, Bond is also in charge of the News Advocate’s weekly religion and senior pages.

The editor is also thrilled to have Savela holding the reins for sports once again.

“Dylan’s passion is sports, and he has incredible attention to detail. With Dylan back in sports and Jane covering our county beat, we have a great team in place,” said Graves.

Bond can be reached at (231) 398-3111. Savela can be reached at dsavela@pioneergroup.com or (231) 398-3112.