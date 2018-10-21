Grow Benzie fundraiser on Oct. 27

ELBERTA — Grow Benzie will be having a Halloween fundraiser on Oct. 27 at the Cabbage Shed in Eleberta.

The entire Cabbage Shed will be decorated as an old-time Western Saloon including straw bales, saddles and horses tied up at the front porch. People are encouraged to dress in Western attire and prizes will be awarded for the best costume and meanest mustaches.

There also will be music and dancing during the night featuring the sounds of K.Jones and the Benzie Playboys. Donations will be accepted and used to benefit Grow Benzie’s educational programs.