Manistee artist featured at Ludington Center for the Arts

LUDINGTON — Manistee artist Carol Marshall will have a solo art exhibit called “Threading A New Path” from Nov. 1-15 at the Ludington Center for the Arts at 107 S.

Harrison St. featuring her art quilts.

There is an artist reception on Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. where the public will have the opportunity to meet the artist. Marshall began in art with mural painting and has expanded to create scenes with fabric.

Using scraps of fabric samples from a local upholster, a $50 sewing machine, she began to create with cloth as she did with paint, blending and layering to fashion landscapes, abstracts and city scenes. Advancing to a more sophisticated machine and exploring ideas she has created a collection of fabric quilts.

“I call my technique painting with fabric,” said Marshall. “There is nothing ‘set in stone’ about my art style. It’s my perspective of textile art— not a quilt, not applique, not just a sewing project, but a form of painting. By using fabric as my tool I can imitate nature’s texture, patterns, colors and shapes or the veritable layers of beauty that surrounds us.”

Her work has been exhibited across Northwestern Michigan including Manistee, Frankfort, Grand Rapids, Glen Arbor and other locations. She also has taught art classes at the Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, New Mexico and the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort.