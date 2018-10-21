Mason-Oceana-Manistee Board of Realtors donates $1,000 to FiveCAP’s Walk for Warmth

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Mason-Oceana-Manistee Board of Realtors recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Manistee Walk for Warmth program, which provides heat assistance to low-income families.

“I was very grateful when Brandon Ball told me he wanted to donate to our Walk for Warmth program for Manistee County. This thoughtfulness and consideration for those less fortunate is helpful in meeting community needs in a time of limited resources,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks.

“The Mason-Oceana-Manistee Board of Realtors is committed to helping homeowners of all types, not just those who are buying a new home or selling a home,” said Brandon Ball of Unsalted Living on behalf of the MOM Board of Realtors,”By donating to walk for warmth we continue out commitment to homeowners who may be struggling to make their house a home.”

Faced with the ever-present uncertainty regarding funding of government heat assistance programs, FiveCAP relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses, such as the Mason-Oceana-Manistee Board of Realtors, to provide a solid safety net in the form of Walk for Warmth funds.

Walk for Warmth funds are used in emergency circumstances to help residents who don’t otherwise qualify for state or federal heat assistance programs, or to provide help with those government funds have been exhausted.

FiveCAP offers opportunities to donate to the Walk for Warmth fund by participating in the annual walk event in February and golf charity fundraiser event in August, however donations are accepted year round.

For more information on Walk for Warmth or to make a charitable contribution, visit our website at www.fivecap.org or contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.