Onekama cruises through weekend tourney

BIG RAPIDS — The Onekama volleyball team traveled to Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy on Saturday and came home as the tournament champions. And they did so in convincing fashion.

The Portagers didn’t drop a single set on the day, topping the likes of tournament hosts, Big Rapids CCA (25-10, 25-9), West Michigan Lutheran (25-14, 25-11), McBain (27-26, 25-21), Reed City (25-11, 25-21) and Lakeview (25-18, 25-6).

“This was just a great tournament for them,” said Onekama coach Linda Elo. “They played really solid as a team and just excelled. It was wonderful to watch and I’m very proud of their performance.”

Elo said the match against McBain, in particular, proved the Portagers’ mettle.

“McBain is a really tough, tall team at the net,” she explained, “and we were down 3-11 at one point, but came back and won that set 27-26. To watch the kids keep playing and rally back was exciting.”

Onekama’s Colleen McCarthy tallied 58 kills on the day to go with six blocks and, at one point, a 12-point serving streak. Sophie Wisniski added 24 kills while Sydnee Hrachovina had 10. Kaitlyn McGrady had nine blocks for the Portagers while Hanna Hughes tallied a team-high 104 assists and Ella Acton led the way in digs with 29.