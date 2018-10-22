Autumn’s in bloom: Fall foliage still visible around northwest Michigan

MANISTEE COUNTY — The fall colors are dwindling as November approaches, but Michiganders will still be able to take in vibrant, scenic views for a bit longer.

Most of the state had its peak fall colors around the week of Oct. 8, while the lower portion of Michigan had peak fall foliage conditions around the week of Oct. 15. Later on this week, most of the state will be past peak conditions.

However, some areas in the northern and northwestern regions of Michigan are still peaking, or are nearly past its peak color season.

According to Pure Michigan (michigan.org), Manistee County is on the edge of its peak fall colors, inland has trees sprinkled with red, yellow and orange foliage, while the coastal region has bronze and yellow foliage, with some bare trees.

Experts say the inland foliage tends to peak first.

Right now, the Huron-Manistee National Forest has plenty of beautiful autumn colors to take in. The Cadillac area hit its peak colors this past weekend, as foliage is contrasting with both yellows and reds.

This week, experts say the Pine and Manistee rivers will have breathtaking views. Most of Wexford County has its peak colors in full view, and Benzie and Mason counties are also nearing or are currently in prime fall conditions.

Foliage is changing color rapidly along the west Michigan lakeshore, according to a Pure Michigan report. The temperatures this week will be a major factor in speeding up the color changing process.

In some areas foliage colors fell flat, and were not as vibrant as in previous seasons. There were reports of fall color delays in parts of Michigan, as well.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday will see a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, with highs in the lower 40s. At night, there will be temperatures in the upper 20s.

Thursday is predicted to have temperatures in the mid 40s, and at night, lows in the 30s. Friday is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s, and at night, lows in the mid 30s.

Anyone going out for fall festivities this weekend should bundle up, as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 30s, with a slight chance of rain showers on Saturday night and Sunday.