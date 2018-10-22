Centra Wellness opens Opioid Health Home program

MANISTEE COUNTY — As many in northern Michigan are impacted by increased overdose rates and deaths due to the opioid epidemic, Michigan Medicaid is now offering a new service program to help combat this issue.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, from 1999 to 2016, the total number of overdose deaths involving any type of opioid increased by more than 17 times in Michigan, with 99 deaths in 1999 and nearly 1,700 in 2016.

Michigan Medicaid launched the Opioid Health Home program throughout northern Michigan, with hopes to amplify services to help residents address their addiction or dependence issues, and health care complications as result or in conjunction with their addiction.

Centra Wellness Network of Manistee and Benzie counties recently implemented the Opioid Health Home program.

According to a press release from Centra Wellness, the program is intended for individuals with Medicaid, Healthy Michigan Plan or MI Child, who have a qualifying health condition in a designated county.

“Living with addiction or dependence and other health conditions is hard,” stated Centra Wellness representatives, in the press release. “The Opioid Health Home program is being implemented throughout northern Michigan to amplify services that will help you take control of your health, and have long-term recovery.”

Joseph “Chip” Johnston, executive director of Centra Wellness, has been a strong advocate for the program, and provided staggering statistics in several public meetings and presentations, mirroring the opioid epidemic’s impact in both Manistee and Benzie counties.

This easy access method is said to increase success, and make sustaining recovery and addressing health needs less difficult.

“The Opioid Health Home program is not a place, but is a model of care and treatment that offers services coordinated by Centra Wellness Network’s clinical staff,” stated representatives. “This model uses a holistic approach toward health care and provides one ‘home’ base for coordinating recovery and health needs. Additionally, there is ease of access because all clinical support is in one location, allowing one stop.”

Those who enroll are eligible for a nurse care manager, a therapist and recovery coach. This team works with the client aiding in the treatment of addiction, coordinating health and providing support and assistance for social or recovery needs.

The program’s RN care manager works closely with primary care physicians, and any other health care professionals to coordinate all physical health care.

“They assure appointments are coordinated and attended, they assist with setting up lab work, and assure your results are reviewed,” representatives stated. “Also on the team is a master level therapist specializing in addiction and dependence. The therapist works with individuals and families providing treatment, education and support either in on an individual basis or in group settings.”

In addition, the recovery coach works within the community in home, if needed.

“They understand and support recovery, and they work in addressing and remove any barriers to a positive recovery,” Centra Wellness representatives stated. “A recovery coach provides education, assistance, problem solving, skills building and understanding to assure the road to recovery is sustained.”

For the past year, Centra Wellness has been operating a Medication Assistance Treatment (MAT) program for those battling addiction in Manistee and Benzie counties.

This program had limited slots and did not provide a comprehensive team approach, which the Opioid Health Home program provides. The MAT program will continue for those who need treatment, but do not want additional services by a case manager or recovery coach.

When enrolling in the Opioid Health Home program, people will be able to keep or choose health care providers that are involved in their care.

All additional services provided through the program are at no additional cost, and covered under the Medicaid plan. For more information or to enroll, contact Centra Wellness Network at (877) 398-2013.